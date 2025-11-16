How the First Round of the Inaugural WPBL Draft Might Unfold

The inaugural WPBL Draft represents more than the first 20 names called-it's the moment four new franchises begin shaping their identities. With no prior season, no established stars in-market, and four fully fresh rosters, teams enter this draft balancing two imperatives: secure elite talent and set the culture for a league still writing its opening chapter.

Across the WPBL, teams face a shared strategic question:

Do you draft the best player available, or do you draft the players who define how you want your team to play?

With a talent pool that spans North America, Asia, the Caribbean, and beyond, this first round offers both: dominant pitchers, cornerstone infielders, veteran leaders, and rising phenoms who could anchor clubs for a decade.

Here's how the round may unfold-and what each team might be seeking.

The League's Premium Currency: Starting Pitching

It would be no surprise if several teams open their draft by locking in an ace. The WPBL's top-ranked pitchers reflect a global landscape of styles, from power arms to command-first operators to veteran masters of craft.

Names near the top of the board include:

Kelsie Whitmore (27, RHP, USA - California): One of the most decorated names in women's baseball and a two-way pioneer. A franchise centerpiece with professional experience and a track record of thriving under pressure. A likely candidate to become the first-ever face of a franchise.

Ayami Sato (35, RHP, Japan): One of the most respected pitchers in the world and a three-time World Cup MVP. Any team seeking immediate stability-and a foundational clubhouse presence-will evaluate her closely.

Rakyung Kim (25, RHP, South Korea): A rising international standout with electric stuff and room to grow.

Raine Padgham (20, RHP, Canada): The youngest of the elite arms, with huge upside and a long runway.

Meggie Meidlinger (37, RHP, USA): A veteran mentor type who brings poise, longevity, and international experience. A team thinking about culture, not just velocity, could prioritize her earlier than rankings alone suggest.

With four teams and four first-round swings, it is entirely possible that three or even all four teams open with a pitcher, establishing their rotations before anything else.

Cornerstone Position Players: Building the Identity

Beyond pitching, the first round includes position players with the potential to define how teams score runs, defend, and set a tone of athleticism and versatility.

Elite Infielders

Kylee Lahners (32, 3B, USA - North Carolina): One of the strongest power bats available. A classic heart-of-the-order candidate with leadership experience.

Joely Leguizamon (26, SS, Dominican Republic): A dynamic defender with all-around tools. A shortstop who can anchor a roster for years.

Amanda Gianelloni (28, 2B, USA - Louisiana): High-IQ player with a well-rounded skill set and strong defensive instincts.

Ashton Lansdell (24, 3B, USA - Georgia): Big arm, high energy, and a big-game mentality-ideal for teams seeking an injection of swagger.

Catchers as Culture-Setters

Catching talent is especially prized in the WPBL, not only for on-field performance but for leadership and pitcher development.

Hyeonah Kim (25, C, South Korea): A defensive cornerstone with a strong arm and exceptional feel for staff management.

Denae Benites (24, C, USA - Nevada): Vocal leader, athletic behind the plate, and well-regarded for game-calling.

Samantha Gutierrez (22, C, USA - California): Young, athletic, and developing fast-could be a first-round steal for a team willing to invest in upside.

Given the scarcity of elite catching depth in a brand-new league, it wouldn't be surprising if a team reaches earlier than expected for a leader behind the dish.

Outfielders and Utility Stars

While pitching and infield defense dominate early strategy, there are outfielders who could break into the first round.

Mo'ne Davis (24, CF, USA - Pennsylvania): A transcendent name in the sport who brings enormous athleticism, elite baseball smarts, and instant fan recognition. A team prioritizing both on-field excellence and brand momentum may make her a franchise face.

Alexis Hastings (23, LF, USA - North Carolina): A pure hitter with speed and a developing power profile.

Jill Albayati (21, RHP/UTL, USA - California): Two-way potential makes her one of the most intriguing players in the class.

Teams leaning toward versatility may target players who can fill multiple roles on Day 1.

Speculating on Team Strategies

While the draft order is public, roster-building philosophies are not. Here's a speculative view on what each team might prioritize in Round One.

San Francisco With Pick #1: Building a Franchise Face

The opening pick in league history carries weight. This team may:

Choose a leader who embodies the league's mission

Select a player with professional experience and international recognition

Target an ace who can anchor their rotation and pitch marquee games

This pick is likely to be someone who will grace billboards, media appearances, and, most importantly, the Opening Day mound or middle of the lineup.

Los Angeles With Pick #2: Stability and Experience

With the second pick, strategy may lean toward:

A veteran star who can stabilize a young roster

A cultural anchor-someone known for elevating teammates

A stylistic opposite to Pick #1 (if #1 is a power arm, #2 might be command-focused, or vice versa)

This team may build around leadership first, roster construction second.

New York With Pick #3: Positional Scarcity

By this point:

One or two elite pitchers may be gone

Infield depth-especially at third base and catcher-still offers top-tier choices

This pick may go to the best bat available

Expect this team to look closely at the middle of the order or the middle of the diamond.

Boston With Pick #4: The Double Pick (4 & 5)

This team drafts twice in a row, which dramatically changes strategy.

Expect a combo approach:

A pitcher + catcher pairing

A shortstop + ace starter

A franchise bat + young arm for development

These two picks could define the league's first true "team identity."

Who Could Become Team Captains?

This is speculative, but several players carry the profile of inaugural captains-athletes with on-field excellence, professionalism, and the ability to unite a new roster.

Potential Captain Profiles:

Veteran Aces: Players like Sato or Meidlinger bring years of international experience and are natural cultural leaders.

Two-Way Trailblazers: Whitmore, with her professional background and visibility, could anchor a team's identity.

Field Generals at Premium Positions: Players like Lahners (3B) or Hyeonah Kim (C) can command respect instantly.

Young Phenoms With Leadership Traits: Someone like Padgham or Davis could surprise here-leaders aren't always the oldest; sometimes they're the ones teammates naturally follow.

Captains in Year One won't be ceremonial roles. They'll be culture-setters, translators between coaching staff and players, and ambassadors for the league across the sport.

What This First Round Really Means

The first 20 picks won't just build four rosters-they'll set the foundation for:

Team chemistry

Playing styles

Future rivalries

Fan identity

The tone of the inaugural season

Years from now, fans may look back at Round One of the 2025 WPBL Draft as the league's origin story-the moment four teams went from concept to reality.

