How the Denver Outlaws Took First Place in the Western Conference: LIVE Postgame

July 1, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







Denver's Graham Bundy Jr. and Ryan Terefenko sit down after their game against the California Redwoods and discuss how this franchise has bounced back from last season.

