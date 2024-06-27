How Salaries in Pro Lacrosse Work

Mike and Paul are back for this week's episode of One on Ones. The brothers recap the last week as well as preview PLL's upcoming Week Four in Minneapolis, MN for Indigenous Heritage Weekend.

Intro: (00:00) Bill Belichick Coaching (00:14) Cannes Lion Recap (07:22) Indigenous Heritage Weekend (15:29) New York's Jeff Teat (19:34) Week 4 Preview (24:31) PLL in the South (30:30) How Salaries Work (35:01) Balance Present and Planning (39:46)

