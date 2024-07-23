How PLL Rookies Are Becoming Superstars
July 23, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
Mike and Paul bring you a fresh new episode of One On Ones on the back of an incredible Week 6 in Fairfield, CT. The brothers recap the highlights from both field and sideline as well as answer your questions about the greatest draft class, MCLA, and how fatherhood.
Have a questions for Mike and Paul? Leave a voicemail at 512-910-2218
Intro: (00:00) PLL Fairfield Recap: (04:54) PLL Rookies Into Superstars: (17:10) How MCLA Benefits Lacrosse: (22:04) A New Appreciate for Our Players: (27:34)
