How PLL Rookies Are Becoming Superstars

July 23, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Mike and Paul bring you a fresh new episode of One On Ones on the back of an incredible Week 6 in Fairfield, CT. The brothers recap the highlights from both field and sideline as well as answer your questions about the greatest draft class, MCLA, and how fatherhood.

Have a questions for Mike and Paul? Leave a voicemail at 512-910-2218

Intro: (00:00) PLL Fairfield Recap: (04:54) PLL Rookies Into Superstars: (17:10) How MCLA Benefits Lacrosse: (22:04) A New Appreciate for Our Players: (27:34)

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.