How a Family Deli Fostered this Pro Lacrosse MVP: Pregame Plates

January 29, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Jerry Ragonese, a 13-year Pro Lacrosse vet turned elite chef is taking his talents, and his long-time friends, into the kitchen. Cooking up epic dishes while uncovering the stories behind the meals that made the lacrosse stars of today.

In this episode, we join Jerry and his long time friend, Tom Schreiber, Archers midfielder and arguably the best all around player on the planet. The two team up to cook a classic cutlet sandwich and unpack Tom's roots in his family deli on Long Island. Learning how ripping up boxes for the family business shaped his values while also laying the foundation to elite lacrosse skills.

This is Pregame Plates presented by #Whirlpool

