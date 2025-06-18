His Last Wish Created a Movement Through the Lacrosse World

June 18, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Nick Colleluori gave his family a promise to keep - he wanted to make sure others benefit from his life. Through Nick's selflessness and passion for lacrosse, the HEADstrong foundation was born.

In episode three of Champions, Paul sits down with Nick's mother and Executive Director of HEADstrong, Cheryl Collelouri, to explore of origins of the foundation and the impact the organization has had on thousands of families fighting cancer.

Champions - The Power of Us is Presented by US Bank https://www.usbank.com

Learn more about the HEADstrong Foundation: https://headstrong.org

