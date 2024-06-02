Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

HIGHLIGHTS: Valour FC vs. Vancouver FC: June 2, 2024

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Some 240 days since they last stepped onto the pitch at Princess Auto Stadium, Valour were victorious in their 2024 home opener, 2-0 over Vancouver FC

A brace from Jordan Swibel handed Valour their second victory of the season, and third straight game without a loss.

-- OneSoccer

