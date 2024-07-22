Highlights from Week 15 of the 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
July 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Here are some of the highlights of week 1Ã¯Â¸ÂÃ¢ÆÂ£5Ã¯Â¸ÂÃ¢ÆÂ£, as the regular season passed the halfway mark
OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 22, 2024
- Pacific FC Signs Forward Devin O'Hea - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.