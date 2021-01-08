Hiers to join Cane Cutters' coaching staff for 2021 season

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters have announced the hiring of Scott Hiers as the Assistant Coach for the upcoming 2021 season. His balance of head coaching experience as well as pitching and assistant coaching experience will be a great asset for the Cane Cutters in 2021.

Hiers began his career as a Player Manager for the Minden Redbirds (90-93), which eventually led to his first Head Coaching position in high school baseball for Minden High School. He then went on to coach at multiple high schools throughout Northern Louisiana. Hiers served as the Assistant Coach and Pitching Coach for Captain Shreve from 1999 to 2001 before taking on the role of Head Coach for them from 2001 to 2002. Later, he became the Assistant Coach and Pitching Coach for Northwood High (05-06 and 16-19) and Parkway High (10-11) prior to becoming the head coach for Simsboro High in 2019 where he currently coaches.

"I would like to thank Richard Chalmers and Coach Dukes for this opportunity to join the Cane Cutters," said Hiers. "I am looking forward to working with the players and winning some ball games.

"Scott will add a tremendous amount of pitching experience to our team this summer," says Richard Chalmers, Owner of the Cane Cutters.

