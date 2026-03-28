Head to Head: Jason Damm vs Will Sherman

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







There are matchups that live in the backline, where space and speed tend to decide outcomes. And then there are the ones that sit quietly in the engine room, where games are actually shaped.

This is one of those.

When California Legion meets Anthem Rugby Carolina, the focus will naturally drift toward the scoreboard, the tries and conversion. The more revealing story will take place in the collisions, the lineouts, and the constant movement between phases. It will be found in the work that shapes territory, tempo, and control. At the center of that is a meeting between two players who represent very different points in a career arc.

Will Sherman steps into this match at the beginning. The first overall pick, a player whose rise has been built through steady progression rather than sudden attention. His development has taken him from Salt Lake City to UCLA, through national age-grade systems, and into demanding environments overseas. Each step has reinforced the same qualities. Consistency, discipline, and a willingness to do the work that holds a team together.

There is a maturity to how he plays that stands out. He does not rely on isolated moments to influence a game. Instead, he accumulates impact through repetition. Tackles made, lines hit, set pieces executed cleanly. It is the kind of approach that tends to travel well between levels, but the question now is how it holds under the speed and pressure of professional rugby.

Across from him stands Jason Damm, a player who has already answered those questions over several seasons. His career has been defined by durability and trust. From his early days at Clemson through multiple stops in Major League Rugby, he has built a reputation as a forward who delivers the same standard regardless of context. Teams have relied on him not for flashes of brilliance, but for the certainty that his performance will not drop.

Leadership has followed naturally. Captaining sides, contributing at international level, and anchoring forward packs that have competed deep into seasons. His experience is not abstract. It is grounded in matches where outcomes carry weight, where decisions must be made quickly, and where small margins determine results.

The contrast between the two is not simply youth against experience. It is about how influence is expressed.

Sherman brings energy and repetition. He will be involved often, moving from phase to phase, building pressure through effort and physical presence. His impact grows over time, the result of staying connected to the game for long stretches without fading.

Damm operates differently. His influence comes through reading situations and positioning himself accordingly. He anticipates rather than reacts, shaping what happens next instead of responding to what is already unfolding. It is a quieter form of control, but one that becomes increasingly valuable as games tighten.

Set piece will be a key area where these differences surface. Sherman's height and timing make him a reliable option in the lineout, providing a consistent platform for Anthem. Damm, with years of experience in the same space, understands how to disrupt that rhythm. He will challenge timing, vary his movement, and look for ways to turn clean possession into something less certain.

Around the field, the margins are even finer. Defensive sequences, breakdown pressure, and support lines will all reflect how each player approaches the game. Sherman's strength lies in staying active within those sequences, ensuring he is present as phases build. Damm's advantage comes from knowing where those phases are likely to lead, placing himself in positions that influence outcomes before they fully develop.

For Anthem, Sherman represents more than an individual selection. He reflects a belief that players developed within the domestic pathway can step into professional environments and hold their own. His presence in this match is part of a broader shift toward building from within.

For California, Damm offers a different kind of value. He brings stability to a side still shaping its identity, providing a reference point for how the game should be managed when pressure increases. His experience becomes a resource for those around him, not just through instruction, but through example.

Their direct interactions will be limited, but meaningful. A contested lineout, a shared collision, a moment where both arrive at the same breakdown. Each one adds to a larger picture of how the game is being controlled.

This is not a defining rivalry. It is something more subtle.

A meeting between what is emerging and what is already established. A comparison between a player stepping into responsibility and one who has carried it for years.

By the final whistle, the result will belong to the teams. But within it, this contest will offer a clearer indication of how ready the next wave is, and how firmly the current standard still holds.

R. North







Major League Rugby Stories from March 28, 2026

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