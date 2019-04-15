'Hawks Sweep Quakes with Fifth-Straight Win

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The JetHawks capped a four-game sweep of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes with a 10-3 win on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field. The win was Lancaster's fifth-straight and brought them within a game of .500.

The JetHawks (5-6) scored six runs on six hits to take the lead and break the game open in the top of the seventh inning. Todd Czinege put them ahead with a two-run single befoer Sean Bouchard added an RBI-double. Taylor Snyder wrapped up the rally with a two-run home run, his first of the season.

Ramon Marcelino added a two-run home run in the ninth, his second of the season.

Neither team scored a run until the Quakes (5-6) broke the scoreless-tie against starter Matt Dennis (1-1) in the fourth. The JetHawks answered with two runs in the sixth inning, but Dennis allowed two of his own in the bottom half. He still picked up the win, allowed 3 runs over six innings.

The last four hitters in the Lancaster order all recorded multi-hit games including Bouchard who totaled three hits, two of which were doubles. Matt Hearn singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

The win completed a four-game sweep for the JetHawks for the first time since 2017. It also marked the first road four-game sweep since 2014.

Lancaster returns home and begins a three-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday night. Will Gaddis is slated to start for the JetHawks against Cooper Criswell. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

