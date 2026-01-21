Grading Every UFL Team's 2026 Draft

ARLINGTON, TX - With the 2026 UFL Draft officially wrapped up, teams have begun to establish their identities. Across two days in Arlington, a new generation of head coaches revealed who they are, while returning contenders doubled down on what already works. By the time the final pick was made, every roster told a story. Here's how each team graded out.

Birmingham Stallions: A

Beginning with the Stallions, a storied franchise with one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, Birmingham enters a new era with a leader who matches that intensity. Former national champion, NFL talent, UFL star, and now Stallions head coach AJ McCarron wasted no time making his mark. His roster is built to compete immediately.

McCarron's team is fast and physical, with that physicality rooted in control at the line of scrimmage. Steven Gonzalez and Andrew Raym provide experience and power along the offensive line, ensuring protection up front while allowing Birmingham's skill players to do what they do best, be explosive. Daewood Davis, Justyn Ross, and Laviska Shenault Jr. headline a dynamic group of weapons that can stress defenses at every level.

McCarron also made a statement on special teams by selecting Rodrigo Blankenship. With a decorated career already behind him, Blankenship reinforces McCarron's emphasis on winning close games and controlling every phase.

Columbus Aviators: B+

Ted Ginn Jr. did a strong job assembling talent that can help Columbus grow in its inaugural season. Rather than chasing immediate stars, Ginn prioritized foundation pieces, resulting in a smart and disciplined draft for a first-year head coach.

Much like McCarron, Ginn built from the trenches out. Matthew Jones and JB Brown reflect a philosophy centered on protection and defensive structure. They may not carry the flash associated with Ginn's playing career, but they are the type of players who make winning plays.

Ginn also leaned into his background at wide receiver, landing one of the top playmakers on the board. Keke Chism entered Day Two as one of the most coveted receivers in the draft, and Ginn wasted no time securing him. Paired with ZaQuandre White, who brings spring experience and a versatile skill set, Columbus added legitimate offensive firepower to complement its foundation.

Dallas Renegades: A-

Before the draft, league scouts emphasized that success would come from dominating the line of scrimmage. Rick Neuheisel followed that blueprint, placing a clear emphasis on protecting Luis Perez. Dallas opened by selecting Chim Okorafor, then continued reinforcing the offensive line with Trevor Reid and Raiqwon O'Neal.

Neuheisel also excelled at securing familiarity and Texas ties into his selections. Dallas drafted 11 players from Texas and added four more who played their college football in the state, reinforcing local connections and cultural fit.

Defensively, Neuheisel prioritized reliability over risk. Antwuan Jackson Jr. and Qwynnterrio Cole bring spring football experience, consistency, and upside across the front seven and secondary. The Renegades leave the draft with a sturdy foundation and clear direction.

DC Defenders: A

The defending UFL champions drafted like a team protecting a crown, not chasing one. Head coach Shannon Harris reinforced continuity at every turn, earning DC one of the strongest grades in the league.

First and foremost, Harris brought back his entire quarterback room, fully confident in what the group accomplished in 2025 and what it can do again. In total, DC returned 25 players from last season's championship roster.

Harris still found ways to add impact talent. Offensively, Xazavian Valladay and Jalen Virgil add depth and explosiveness around MVP quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. Players such as Leon O'Neal further strengthen a defense already built to make game-changing plays.

St. Louis Battlehawks: B+

Ricky Proehl takes over in St. Louis following Anthony Becht, a close friend and former colleague. While the Battlehawks have enjoyed consistent success over the past three seasons, a championship has remained elusive. Proehl's first draft was steady and purposeful.

Defense quickly became Proehl's calling card. Additions like Carlos Davis, Jordan Williams, Raymond Johnson III, and Michael Dwumfour significantly strengthen an already imposing front. Combined with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis now boasts one of the league's most dangerous defensive units.

On offense, a side of the ball Proehl knows well as a Super Bowl champion, the Battlehawks already had a strong foundation with allocated receivers Hakeem Butler and Kevon Latulas. Adding Jordan Waters and Gary Jennings Jr. further enhances an offense capable of explosive production.

Louisville Kings: A-

In his first year as a head coach, Chris Redman delivered one of the most intriguing drafts in the league. A former quarterback himself, Redman clearly prioritized surrounding his quarterbacks with as much talent and support as possible.

Tarik Black, Isaiah Winstead, Trevon McKitty, Irv Smith Jr., Kalen Ballage, and Benny Snell form a versatile and experienced offensive unit with no shortage of game-breaking potential. Redman also leaned into familiarity and regional ties, adding notable Kentucky names such as Dez Fitzpatrick, Willie Tyler III, and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Many of Louisville's additions bring either NFL or spring football experience, signaling a clear "win-now" approach. Redman avoided unnecessary risk while constructing a roster designed to compete immediately.

Defensively, Louisville showed restraint rather than panic. Redman bolstered the secondary with Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth, and Isaiah Bolden, high-upside players who give the Kings flexibility and depth on the back end.

Orlando Storm: B+

If you know Anthony Becht, you know his standard is winning. Taking over an expansion franchise, however, presents one of the toughest challenges of his coaching career. Becht's draft reflected patience and structure.

He began by reinforcing the offensive line, adding Jason Ivey, Mike Edwards, and Mose Vavao to protect a strong quarterback room featuring Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jack Plummer. Establishing stability up front was a clear priority.

Offensively, Becht added skill players who fit his system, including Aaron Cruickshank, Tre Stewart, and his most impactful selection, Chris Rowland. One of the league's most electrifying players in 2025, Rowland immediately becomes a focal point for Orlando.

Defensively, the Storm added versatility and depth. Lamar Jackson and Jaylen Mahoney strengthen the secondary, while familiar faces such as Isaiah Mack, Nate Meadors, and Micah Abraham provide continuity from Becht's St. Louis tenure.

Houston Gamblers: B+

Offensive mastermind Kevin Sumlin entered the draft knowing exactly what he wanted, an offense capable of putting points on the board. With quarterbacks Hunter Dekkers and Donovan Smith in place, Sumlin moved quickly to build around them.

Houston added Monaray Baldwin, Marcus Yarns, Nate McCrary, Braylon Sanders, and offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie, shaping an aggressive and versatile offensive identity.

Defensively, Sumlin added toughness and athleticism with Kyon Barrs, Seth Coleman, and Glendon Miller. Each brings physicality and flexibility to the unit. Ultimately, Houston's success in 2026 will hinge on whether its defense can match the intensity of its offense.

Across the league, the 2026 UFL Draft revealed clear identities, with storylines already beginning to take shape. As training camp approaches in February, those narratives will continue to develop ahead of the 2026 kick-off set for March 27.







