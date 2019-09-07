Giants Season Ends with Game 3 Loss

The 2019 San Jose Giants season came to a close with a 13-6 Game 3 loss to the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night at Recreation Park. The Rawhide scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a commanding early lead before cruising to the victory. With the loss, San Jose was swept 3-0 by Visalia in the best-of-five North Division Series.

After dropping a pair of close games in San Jose to open the series, the Giants found themselves down by a significant margin early on Friday. Jose Marte lasted just 1/3 of an inning in his start surrendering five runs to take the loss. Eduardo Diaz's one-out RBI single brought home the first Rawhide run before a Marte bases loaded walk to Max Murphy made it 2-0 and prompted a pitching change. Mac Marshall entered from the bullpen and plunked Jancarlos Cintron with the bases loaded to force home another run. Jose Herrera then singled home the fourth run of the frame before Marshall walked Jorge Perez with the bases loaded for a 5-0 margin. Marshall's struggles continued when he hit another batter with the bases loaded as Perdomo was plunked to bring home the sixth run. Alek Thomas then reached on an infield single to first plating the seventh and final run of the inning.

The Giants were playing catch-up for the remainder of the night and never seriously threatened Visalia as the Rawhide rolled to the series sweep. Aaron Bond belted an opposite-field two-run home run to left in the top of the second to bring San Jose to within 7-2, but the Giants would get no closer. Thomas produced an RBI double in the bottom of the third for Visalia before Perdomo's two-out, three-run double to deep right in the fourth stretched the lead to 12-2.

San Jose inched closer in the top of the fifth as one run scored on an error before David Villar blasted a two-run home run to left. Villar's round-tripper, his first of the postseason, cut the deficit to 12-5.

The Rawhide got a run back in the bottom of the fifth on a Luis Basabe solo home run before the Giants plated their final run of the season on a Courtney Hawkins RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa picked-up the win after pitching the first five innings. Yoshikawa allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits during his outing with one walk and four strikeouts. The Rawhide advance to play either the Lake Elsinore Storm or Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in the best-of-five Championship Series beginning on Tuesday.

GIANTS NOTES

Division Series Sweep

The Giants were swept in a Division Series for the first time since the 1994 season (Modesto A's).

Inside The Box Score

Both teams finished with 12 hits on Friday. Diego Rincones (3-for-4), David Villar (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Manuel Geraldo (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Giants.

A Look Ahead To 2020

The Giants open the 2020 regular season on Thursday, April 9 in Lancaster. Next year's home opener at Excite Ballpark is set for Friday, April 17 against the Lake Elsinore Storm. For more information on the 2020 schedule and season ticket packages, visit sjgiants.com.

