Giants Drop Game 1 to Rawhide, 3-1

September 5, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose's first playoff game in three years ended in disappointment on Wednesday evening as the Giants suffered a 3-1 loss to the Visalia Rawhide at Excite Ballpark. In Game 1 of the best-of-five North Division Series, Visalia starter Justin Vernia took a perfect game bid into the seventh inning before the Rawhide bullpen held off San Jose late to secure the victory.

Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday night in San Jose.

Vernia was the story of Wednesday's postseason opener as the right-hander retired the first 18 batters he faced. Vernia was backed by some early offensive support as Visalia scored twice in the top of the first inning before a single tally in the fourth to build a 3-0 lead.

Aaron Phillips started on the mound for the Giants and immediately ran into trouble as back-to-back singles from Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas to start the game put runners on the corners with none out. Luis Basabe then hit a grounder to shortstop that took a bad hop and bounced off Manuel Geraldo and skipped into shallow center. Basabe was credited with a single on the play as Perdomo scored the first run of the game. Eduardo Diaz followed with a groundout to second plating Thomas for a 2-0 Rawhide advantage.

Phillips was able to settle in and had retired nine of the last 11 Visalia batters that came to the plate before Max Murphy singled with one out in the top of the fourth. Murphy then stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and was able to score one pitch later when Jancarlos Cintron hit a sacrifice fly to deep right center. The fourth-inning run extended the Rawhide lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Vernia had no difficulty going through the San Jose lineup over the first six innings. He struck out one batter in the first, two hitters each in the second and third before another punchout in the fourth. Vernia cruised through an eight-pitch 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth before registering his seventh strikeout of the game as part of a perfect sixth inning.

With the score still at 3-0, the Giants finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh. Shane Matheny led off the frame by blasting a ball off the fence in deep left for a double - San Jose's first baserunner of the night. Diego Rincones followed with a groundout advancing Matheny to third before David Villar lined an RBI single into left to bring the Giants to within 3-1. Courtney Hawkins then kept the line moving by drawing a walk to put the potential tying run on base. Vernia though came back to strikeout Heath Quinn before Mack Lemieux entered from the bullpen and struck out Geraldo to end the inning.

Down by two runs, the Giants had a promising start to the bottom of the eighth as Dalton Combs led off with a single against Lemieux, but Hamlet Marte followed by grounding into a double play before Kyle McPherson struck out on three pitches. In the bottom of the ninth, Lemieux struck out Matheny to start the inning before exiting the game. Rawhide closer Breckin Williams entered and promptly surrendered a single to Rincones bringing the tying run to the plate. However, Villar struck out swinging and Hawkins lined out to left to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Championship History

The Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season (lost in North Mini-Series to Bakersfield). Prior to the two-year postseason drought over 2017-18, San Jose reached the playoffs 12 times in 13 years from 2004-2016. Over their 32-year history, the San Jose Giants have won six championships (1998, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010) and 11 division titles (most recent: 2015).

Inside The Box Score

Visalia out-hit San Jose 10-4 on Wednesday. All 10 of the Rawhide's hits were singles. The teams combined for 18 strikeouts and only two walks.

On The Mound

Aaron Phillips pitched six innings for the Giants with three runs (all earned) allowed. The right-hander gave up six hits, walked none and struck out two during his 73-pitch outing. Camilo Doval (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO) and Olbis Parra (1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) then combined to throw three scoreless innings of relief.

Vernia Excels

Justin Vernia picked-up the win after tossing 6 2/3 innings with only one run and two hits allowed. He walked one and struck out eight. Vernia was 8-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 22 games (18 starts) for Visalia during the regular season.

Path To The Postseason

Visalia won both the first and second half titles in the North Division this season on their way to a league-best 83-53 overall record. San Jose clinched the North Division wild card berth during the final day of the regular season. The Giants won 10 of their last 12 games to reach the postseason.

On Deck

The Giants host Game 2 of the best-of-five North Division Series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 7:00 PM. Matt Frisbee is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.