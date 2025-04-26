Gavin McKenna's Point Streak Reaches 51 Games

MEDICINE HAT, AB - By tallying five assists during Game 2 of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship on Saturday night, Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna has registered a point in 51 consecutive games dating back to November 6, 2024, making it the Canadian Hockey League's (CHL) longest point streak of the 21st century (postseason and Memorial Cup included).

McKenna ultimately passed Québec Remparts (QMJHL) graduate Alexander Radulov, who went 50 straight games with a point from October 26 to March 15 during the 2005-06 season (see the CHL's list of Top-10 point streaks since 2000 below).

The 17-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, extended his point streak to 51 games as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-2 in Game 2 of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship. The five assists tallied by McKenna on Saturday night match the most he's ever recorded in a single game in the WHL, whether in the regular season or postseason. The Tigers now lead the series 2-0 after winning the first game 5-2 on Friday night at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat. This series and the WHL's Western Conference Championship can be seen live in their entirety and on-demand for free on Victory+.

Since November 6, McKenna has totaled 39 goals and 90 assists for 129 points in 51 contests, giving him a CHL-best 2.53 points-per-game average over that stretch. Comparatively, over his 50-game point streak in 2005-06, Remparts alumnus Alexander Radulov averaged 2.40 points per game by amassing 45 goals and 75 assists for 120 points.

McKenna initially strung together 40 straight games to cap off the 2024-25 regular season, before eventually stretching it to 51 games during the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Over his 51-game point streak, the Medicine Hat Tigers forward has collected 41 multi-point outings and played an important role in the Tigers' strong second half in 2024-25.

With 36 victories in 42 contests (36-4-1-1) since the beginning of January, including 10 wins in 11 playoff games, Medicine Hat is aiming to earn its first WHL Championship title and Memorial Cup appearance since 2007. Following Game 2 of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship on Saturday night, through 11 postseason games in 2025, McKenna ranks third among scorers in the WHL and CHL this postseason with 29 points (7G-22A).

In addition to his current point streak and the success of his club, the 2024-25 campaign has been a memorable one for McKenna. The reigning WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year finished third in the CHL in scoring with 129 points (41G-88A), trailing only Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa (134 points) and Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall (132 points). Moreover, McKenna's 88 assists were the most of any skater in both the WHL and CHL in 2024-25.

Earlier this season, at the end of January, McKenna reached a major milestone against the Portland Winterhawks by collecting his 200th career point in what was his 118th career regular-season game. The latter made him the third-fastest skater in the WHL to hit the mark since 1996, trailing only reigning NHL Rookie of the Year and Regina Pats alumnus Connor Bedard (107 games) and Calgary Hitmen alum Pavel Brendl (96 games). Additionally, at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, the Tigers forward made history by becoming the eighth youngest player to ever suit up for Team Canada at a World Juniors.

A couple of months later, during the Tigers' 7-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on March 15, McKenna established a new single-game career-high by tallying seven points (3G-4A), including what was his third hat-trick of 2024-25. In recognition of his stellar campaign, McKenna was named a 2024-25 WHL First Team All-Star from the Eastern Conference.

Taken first overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, McKenna has previously captured gold for Team Canada at both the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Following the 2023-24 season, McKenna was named a member of both the CHL's Third All-Star and All-Rookie Teams after he registered 97 points in 61 games as a 16-year-old.

LONGEST CHL POINT STREAKS IN A SINGLE SEASON SINCE 2000 (INCLUDES POSTSEASON & MEMORIAL CUP)

(as of April 26, 2025)

T1. Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL - 51 games (Nov. 6, 2024 - Present; 2024-25)*

T1. Alexander Radulov - Québec Remparts / QMJHL - 50 games (Oct. 26, 2005 - Mar. 15, 2006; 2005-06)

3. Brad Richards - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 45 games (Dec. 10, 1999 - May, 28 2000; 1999-00)

4. Easton Cowan - London Knights / OHL - 42 games (Nov. 25, 2023 - Apr. 13, 2024; 2023-24)

5. Brendan Shinnimin - Tri-City Americans / WHL - 38 games (Feb. 3, 2012 - Apr. 26, 2012; 2011-12)

T6. Sidney Crosby - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 37 games (Oct. 23, 2004 - Feb. 9, 2005; 2004-05)

T6. Riley Kidney - Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL - 37 games (Jan. 7, 2023 - Apr. 19, 2023; 2022-23)

T8. Connor Bedard - Regina Pats / WHL - 35 games (Sept. 24, 2022 - Feb. 1, 2023; 2022-23)

T8. Logan Stankoven - Kamloops Blazers / WHL - 35 games (Oct. 14, 2022 - Feb. 17, 2023; 2022-23)

10. Nikolaj Ehlers - Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL - 33 games (Oct. 29, 2014 - Feb. 26, 2025; 2014-15)

*denotes active streak

COMPARISON BETWEEN GAVIN MCKENNA & ALEXANDER RADULOV'S POINT STREAKS

Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

39G-90A-129 PTS over 51-game point streak

Averaging 2.53 points per game

41 multi-point outings

Eight multi-goal games

Single-game high of seven points (3G-4A) on Mar. 15, 2025

Alexander Radulov (Québec Remparts / QMJHL)

45G-75A-120 PTS over 50-game point streak

Averaging 2.40 points per game

37 multi-point outings

12 multi-goal games

Single-game high of seven points (6G-1A) on Oct. 28, 2005

