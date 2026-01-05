Garry, Lofgren, Prowse Named Players of the Week

Published on January 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Luke Garry, Axel Lofgren, and William Prowse have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Dec. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 4.

Luke Garry, F, Sioux City Musketeers

Led all USHL skaters with nine points on four goals and five assists in Sioux City's win against Tri-City on Wednesday and two-game sweep of the NTDP U17 team over the weekend.

Scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist in the Musketeers' 5-1 win against the Storm.

Scored in Sioux City's 7-4 win against the NTDP on Friday, then established a three-game point and goal streak with two goals and three assists in an 8-2 win on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with eight shots and a +6 rating.

Axel Lofgren, D, Fargo Force

NCAA Commitment: University of Massachusetts

Tied for the lead in scoring among USHL defenseman with five points on three goals and two assists, tallying a goal in each of Fargo's three games last week.

Registered one goal and one assist in the Force's 5-2 loss to Lincoln before rebounding with the same stat line in a 4-2 win against Tri-City two days later.

Scored a goal in the Force's loss to the Storm on Sunday, extending his point streak to nine games and goal streak to three. In the nine-game stretch, Lofgren has four goals and nine assists.

Finished the weekend with 15 shots and a +1 rating.

William Prowse, G, Lincoln Stars

NCAA Commitment: Princeton University

Went 2-1-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) for the Stars in three games, posting a 2.02 goals against average and .943 save percentage.

Turned aside 33 of 35 shots in Lincoln's 5-2 win against Fargo on New Year's Eve, then stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 win for the Stars against Waterloo on Saturday.

Played the second-most minutes of any goalie last week (178), making a total of 100 stops on 106 shots.







