Game Preview: Sea Bears Welcome Surge to Winnipeg for Western Conference Final

The 2025 CEBL season has arrived at its final destination.

All roads led to Winnipeg, where the next league champion will be determined after just three more games.

The first two of those games take place on Friday, and they'll determine the Eastern and Western Conference champions.

In the West, it'll be the Calgary Surge taking on the Winnipeg Sea Bears, this year's Championship Weekend host, at 7:30 p.m. CDT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. ET. Live broadcast coverage from Canada Life Centre will be available on TSN, RDS, CEBL+, TSN+ and NLSE.

The Surge's road to CW25 saw them power past the Edmonton Stingers in a Play-In Battle of Alberta matchup, then outlast the top-seeded Bandits in Vancouver for the West Semifinal.

"I think we're playing our best basketball of the season," Calgary head coach Kaleb Canales said Thursday. "I think it always feels good from a coaching perspective. We know this game is going to come down to execution on both ends of the floor ... Obviously, it always feels good coming in and playing our best brand of basketball. I feel that's where we're at right now."

Calgary's been a stout two-way squad all year- earning the CEBL's second-best regular-season record (17-7) - and that hasn't changed throughout the playoffs. The Surge lead the league in points per game (104) during the post-season, all while also topping the charts for average field goals (37) and three-pointers (17) made.

The uptick from beyond the arc in terms of production and efficiency - converting at a 44.7 per cent clip, which ranks second - has been a notable increase considering Calgary was in the bottom half of the league in both those areas throughout the regular season.

On the defensive end - after giving up the fewest points per game (87.2) during the year - the Surge's disruptive style has more than translated throughout the post-season.

Emphasis on disruptive. Calgary enters Friday boasting a league-best 17 turnovers forced per game for the playoffs.

"Our formula is defence to offence and we've got to be able to guard people. I feel like we're a team that takes pride in playing both ends at a high level," Canales added.

As for the Sea Bears, they'll head into the Western Conference Final as the far more rested squad, not having taken the court since their regular season concluded nearly two weeks ago.

And Winnipeg will surely be looking to capitalize on that time off and its true home-court advantage - playing in front of a local crowd known for its raucous energy and record-setting attendance - after riding into the playoffs on the heels of an up-and-down campaign.

This year's Championship Weekend host finished the season with an 11-13 record, including wins in four of its final six games.

The Sea Bears' final two games before the playoffs were arguably the most indicative of the highs and lows the squad has gone through this year. First, they beat the Brampton Honey Badgers by 32 points, only to follow it up with a 20-point loss against the Stingers in their regular-season finale.

Despite all of that, however, expectations remain high for Winnipeg, which is still in search of the franchise's first playoff victory. Since the team's 2023 inception, it's been bounced in the West Play-In game in back-to-back seasons - last year's loss coming against the Surge. If the Sea Bears are going to get over the hump, there are hardly more favourable environments to do it than at home.

"We've had a circle on the calendar for sure," Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor said. "We try to get better every single day, try to use all the experiences, all the highs, the lows, the good things, the adversity.

"But we know this is a challenging weekend ... So there's no guarantees, there's no shortcuts, and we've kind of gone, I think, the right way throughout the entire year."

Season series

While the Surge enter Friday's contest as a true road team, they'll take solace in knowing they've overcome that type of adversity before. Calgary won the regular-season series 3-1, including a 2-0 showing in Winnipeg.

"We know it's going to be a tough environment. It's going to be fun, but this is what this team is built for," Canales said. "We've played here twice already. We've played in loud arenas. These guys are used to playing with the noise and they do a phenomenal job blocking it out. "We'll be ready, we're prepared. We'll be ready to go tomorrow night."

That may not tell the full story, however, as the Sea Bears seemed to find their footing in the matchup as the season progressed. Following back-to-back double-digit losses to the Surge in May, Winnipeg rebounded in July with a four-point loss and then a 79-78 win to avoid a series sweep.

Unsurprisingly, Calgary's three wins were led by a defensive effort - holding Winnipeg to under 90 points in each contest, including a season-low 61 points by the Sea Bears in their third game of the season. Yet in Winnipeg's lone victory, it was the aggressor on defence, limiting Calgary - the No. 2 scoring team during the regular season - to its lowest scoring game of the season on 35 per cent shooting from the field and 19 turnovers.

It's also worth noting that the Sea Bears have undergone a roster overhaul since the teams met earlier in the season, implementing four different starters in their final two regular-season games against the Surge.

"We just try to improve the roster throughout the entire season, really proud of the team. I'm proud of the year. It's going in a good direction," Taylor said. "I think all of the guys up here are not going to say anything scares anyone.

"Obviously, (the Surge) put it on us twice early in the season. And I think during those games, we figured out quickly, like, hey, we've got to do a great job controlling the tempo, keeping these guys out of transition. So taking care of the basketball is where it starts, limiting your turnovers, creating good shots."

Players to watch

There'll be plenty of star power on both sides come Friday, starting with matchups in the backcourt.

Winnipeg's guard duo of Jalen Harris and Will Richardson can score often, even on the toughest of defences. Harris, a two-time All-CEBL guard, enters the playoffs ranking 12th in scoring across the league (19.2 points per game). Richardson wasn't far behind, as he was third on the Sea Bears roster with 17.1 points per game and 5.3 assists (second on Winnipeg), albeit in just eight games.

Meanwhile, the pair will undoubtedly have its hands full with the Surge's duo of Jameer Nelson Jr. and Evan Gilyard II. The pair have been on a tear throughout the post-season, scoring a combined average of 61 points per game. In Calgary's win over Vancouver in the West Semi, Nelson Jr. broke the CEBL single-game playoff scoring record with 39 points, while Gilyard II broke the single-game three-pointers made mark with eight as he finished with 29 points.

Both frontcourts will have plenty to say as well. On the Surge's side, Greg Brown III ought to have his fingerprints all over Friday's contest. The forward, a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year alongside Nelson Jr., has relished facing the Sea Bears - averaging 21 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in his three appearances.

As for Winnipeg, expect it to lean on the services of Simi Shittu against his old squad. The former Surge turned Sea Bear has been a steadying presence for the Sea Bears with averages of 19.9 points (seventh in the CEBL) and 11.1 rebounds (second). He's also very much enjoyed competing against his previous team, as Shittu has averaged 23.5 points and 11 rebounds in his two games versus Calgary. The British-Canadian forward was also instrumental in the Sea Bears' lone win over the Surge toward the end of the season, putting up a game-high 28 points on 62 per cent shooting to go with 15 rebounds and three blocks.

There will also be reinforcements heading the way of Winnipeg's frontcourt in the form of a local talent. Emmanuel Akot is expected to re-join the Sea Bears roster after missing five games. The Winnipeg native previously started in 15 of the 19 games he had played in - Akot's final game before his absence was a 13-point, six-assist and four-steal showing against Calgary.

2025 CEBL Playoff Schedule

CW25 - Eastern Conference Final - Friday, Aug. 22 - SSS at NRL - 5 p.m. CDT / 6 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB (TSN, RDS, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

CW25 - Western Conference Final - Friday, Aug. 22 - WPG at CGY - 7:30 p.m. CDT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB (TSN, RDS, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

CW25 - CEBL Championship Final - Sunday, Aug. 24 - TBD at TBD - 6 p.m. CDT / 7 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB (TSN, RDS, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

