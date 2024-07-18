Futures League Unveils Rosters for 2024 All-Star Game in Norwich

WEYMOUTH, Mass. - The Futures League has announced the rosters for the 2024 All-Star Game, which will be played for the first time ever next Tuesday, July 23 at Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium in Norwich, Conn.

The best of the best in the Futures League this season has been split into Team Rose City and Team Three Rivers. Click here for full team rosters.

Team Rose City will be managed by reigning Futures League Manager of the Year Kevin Murphy of the All-Star host and defending champion Norwich Sea Unicorns. Murphy's roster will include players from his Sea Unicorns, the New Britain Bees, Westfield Starfires and Worcester Bravehearts.

Team Three Rivers will be managed by Matt Fincher of the Vermont Lake Monsters. Fincher's team will be made up of his Lake Monsters, the Brockton Rox, Nashua Silver Knights and Futures League Road Warriors.

Seven players will represent the hometown Sea Unicorns in the All-Star Game, including team-leading hitter AJ Soldra (NJIT) and league wins leader Gavin Hawkes (Rider). The Team Rose City roster will also include the 78 Sports May/June Pitcher of the Month in Worcester's Brady Stuart (Endicott), who sports a 0.29 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. Braveheart outfielder Owen Pincince (New Haven) tops the charts with a .369 average as of the selections.

Team Three Rivers is led by Nashua outfielder Tommy Ahlers (Keene State), the PLÁKATA! Bats Player of the Month for May/June with a .311 average and league-best 12 doubles and 61 total bases. The Silver Knights will be well represented with nine players, as top reliever Andrew Koshy (Wake Forest) and starting pitcher Andrew Chenevert (Saint Anselm) were both among those selected.

Chenevert and the Vermont duo of catcher/infielder Tyler Favretto (Kansas Wesleyan) and pitcher Wyatt Cameron (Central Connecticut) are three repeat Futures League All-Stars on the Team Three Rivers side. New Britain first baseman/designated hitter Freddy Forgione (Binghamton), with a league-best 28 RBI, is the All-Star veteran on Team Rose City.

Nashua outfielder Owen Carey (Rutgers) was named to the Team Three Rivers roster, but will not participate after being drafted and signed by the Atlanta Braves in the 15th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Brockton's Conner Vercollone (St. Bonaventure) will replace Carey.

The All-Star team names offer a nod to Norwich's nickname as "The Rose of New England" and the city through which three rivers - the Yantic, Shetucket and Quinebaug - come together to form a harbor that flows south to Long Island Sound.

Futures League fans will also have the opportunity to name two additional players to the midsummer classic, as the Futures League All-Star Fan Vote returns in 2024! Cast your vote here by 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Each team's roster will include one Fan Vote winner.

More information on the 2024 Futures League All-Star Game, including the link to purchase tickets to Monday's Home Run Derby and the game itself, can be found here.

