Futures League Names Jackson as Special Assistant to the Commissioner

ROCKLAND, Mass. - Kyle Jackson will continue his service to the Futures League as a special assistant to the Commissioner.

Futures League Commissioner Joe Paolucci made the announcement on Monday ahead of the 2025 season. The league's 15th summer will begin on Wednesday, May 28.

Jackson will serve as a liaison between the league and its players, field managers and umpires, working to ensure that day-to-day operations meet the standards of the Futures League. He will also assist and advise on baseball operations matters and work on other special projects, including the annual Open Tryout in May and All-Star Game in July.

Jackson takes on his new role after an 11-year run with the Nashua Silver Knights, where he served as the longest-tenured coach in Futures League history. As Nashua's pitching coach (2014-19) and field manager (2020-24), Jackson helped the organization win four of its league-record six championships. The Silver Knights captured their most recent titles in 2020 and 2022, two of his first three years at the helm. He was named Futures League Manager of the Year in 2020.

"I have always appreciated Kyle's great respect for baseball and his commitment to the Futures League," Paolucci said. "I am pleased that Kyle will remain a valuable resource to us, as he has been for the last five years as manager of the Silver Knights."

A native of Litchfield, N.H., Jackson brought nine years of professional playing experience to the Nashua dugout to mentor hundreds of student-athletes, with 13 from his managerial tenure ultimately being selected in the MLB Draft. Jackson himself was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2001 and spent seven seasons as a pitcher in their organization.

"I'm extremely excited to start this new chapter with the Futures League," Jackson said. "I look forward to helping the league grow on and off the field in this new position."

