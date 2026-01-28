Futures League Announces Partnership with PrestoSports; New Website Launched

ROCKLAND, Mass. - The Futures League is excited to enter into a new partnership with PrestoSports as its website and statistics provider.

The partnership includes the launch of a new website at thefuturesleague.com and the use of PrestoStats for the official scoring of every regular-season, All-Star and postseason game across the Futures League beginning with the 2026 season.

"PrestoSports shares the Futures League's vision for supporting student-athletes and engaging fans at a high level," Commissioner Joe Paolucci said. "This partnership is an important step in the continued growth of the league. We're excited to work with PrestoSports to strengthen our digital presence and create a more dynamic experience."

Featuring a new, fully responsive look, the new website will make it easier than ever before to follow the Futures League or a favorite team or player through the integration of scores and statistics. Starting this summer, live scoring will be hosted directly on thefuturesleague.com, and all data will be updated on the site immediately following the finalization of each game. Visitors will also have easy access to individual team links (website, social media accounts, schedule, roster and statistics) via the home page and navigation bar.

Not only will thefuturesleague.com remain the go-to source for all up-to-date league news and information, but among other features, it includes the league's first-ever virtual Hall of Fame featuring information on each honored member, a digital copy of the league's History & Records Book, and designated space to highlight weekly award winners throughout the season.

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company that provides industry-leading sports technology solutions and services to help athletic organizations create fans for life. A powerhouse in the athletics digital space, Presto serves more than 1,600 athletic programs and conferences. The Futures League is among the first summer collegiate leagues in the country to join Presto's growing list of clients.

