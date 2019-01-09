Futures League Adds Westfield, MA as Expansion Team for 2019

January 9, 2019 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) News Release





CHELMSFORD, MA - Futures Collegiate Baseball League Commissioner, Chris Hall, has announced the addition of Westfield, MA as an expansion team for the 2019 season.

The Westfield franchise was purchased by local entrepreneurs Christopher Thompson and Don Moorhouse.

The new ownership group brings over 40 years of experience in minor league sports, business management, marketing and promotions.

"We're very fortunate to add such an experienced ownership group with great local ties to the Westfield community" said Hall. "Chris and Donnie have the passion and love for the game of baseball but also the drive to make the Westfield team a winner not only on the field but in the community."

"Westfield is a baseball town with a history that goes back to the very origins of the sport in America," said Moorhouse, a Westfield resident. "Summer collegiate baseball is a natural fit in Westfield and an extension of that legacy."

The Futures League was founded in 2011 and is a wood-bat, collegiate summer league featuring the top college baseball players in the country.

The Westfield team will compete with other New England-based teams in Pittsfield, Worcester, Bristol, CT and Nashua, NH, among others.

"We identified the Futures League as a league that is aligned with our mission," said Christopher Thompson. "The 56-game schedule gives us an opportunity to provide both affordable family entertainment while also offering great exposure for our corporate partners."

The new organization will be holding a press conference next month to reveal the team name and logo. Prior to that, fans can follow the organization on Instagram through @westfieldbaseball.

The Futures League drew a league-record 1,514 fans per game in 2018. Each franchise in the Futures League is made up of elite collegiate athletes competing in a minor league style format. Each franchise provides high quality, affordable entertainment, in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.

You can follow them at www.thefuturesleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.