From Seoul to the WPBL: Hyeonah Kim's Journey to the Draft

As the Women's Professional Baseball League inaugural draft draws closer, fans from around the world await to see who will be selected to the first four teams in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Among the 120 female athletes awaiting to see if their names are called on November 20th at 8pm ET in a six round draft, with 20 picks per round and five for each team using a snake-style format are many international stars including Hyeonah Kim.

Hyeonah Kim, 25, is a catcher from Seoul, South Korea. She is one of two Korean National Team members to be named to the draft pool, alongside Jua Park, and one of four Korean players that are draft eligible. Kim was one of hundreds who came to Washington, D.C. at the end of August. She shared her journey from the weekend on her Instagram, including meeting women's baseball trailblazing legend and WPBL advisory board member, Maybelle Blair.

Kim recently competed in the 2025 BFA Women's Baseball Asian Cup. In her seven games and 22 at bats in the Asian Cup, she finished with 15 runs batted in, notching a .409 batting average and .483 OBP. She also went 8-8 in stolen base attempts, adding speed to her strong skillset. This performance won her Best Scorer at the Asian Cup. If she can continue that offensive success in the WPBL's inaugural season, she will be a huge asset to her team not only behind the plate catching, but also in the batters box.

For now, all Kim can do is wait and see when her name gets called later this month, in hopes of making history as the first Korean baseball player drafted into the WPBL.







