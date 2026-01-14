From MLR to the Six Nations: American Referees Take the World Stage

by Will Hooley

It's not just the players putting in the work this offseason ahead of the new Major League Rugby campaign. MLR's officials are also sharpening their skills, stepping onto the international stage this February after being selected by World Rugby for the U20s Six Nations.

Luke Rogan, who refereed the MLR Championship last June, will be joined by Robin Kaluzniak and Mike Lawrenson as the officiating team for England vs. Wales on February 6 at Northampton's Cinch Stadium. The trio will then take charge of Ireland vs. Italy on Friday, February 13 at Virgin Media Park in Cork.

"Refereeing is one of the toughest roles in rugby, requiring skill, focus, and resilience at every moment," said David Wilkinson, Director of Match Officials at MLR. "That's why it's such a fantastic achievement to see Luke, Robin, and Mike - the first trio of MLR officials - appointed to the U20s Six Nations.

"This is a huge milestone, not just for them as individuals, but for the MLR pathway. It shows how our league is developing world-class refereeing talent and creating opportunities to shine on the international stage. A proud moment for MLR and a real inspiration for aspiring referees."

A longtime MLR official, Rogan is one of just two referees to receive multiple appointments during the tournament. He has officiated 72 MLR matches, the second-most in league history. Kaluzniak has made 28 MLR appearances, while Lawrenson featured four times as an MLR official last season.

Their appointments continue a strong trend for MLR referees on the global stage. Last season, Lex Weiner officiated the third-place match at the World Rugby U20 Championship, the highest level ever reached by an American male official in the 15s game. Additionally, six MLR officials earned World Rugby summer match appointments, with three more selected for winter and spring international competitions.

