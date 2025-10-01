Free Agency Opens in the United Football League

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League officially opened its 2025 free agency period this morning at 12:00 a.m. CT, marking a key moment in the league's offseason calendar and significant milestone in the league's continued growth and professionalization.

Players, who have spent two or more consecutive seasons with the same team, are now eligible to sign contracts with any club across the United Football League.

In addition to those players who qualify for free agency, each of the league's eight teams may continue to re-sign players who have spent the previous season on their roster.

Player contracts in the United Football League are for one season with each team retaining the rights for their respective players if they choose to opt out for the NFL.







