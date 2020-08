Four Cane Cutters Earn 2020 TCL Postseason Honors

Lafayette, La. - The Texas Collegiate League announced its 2020 postseason awards, with four members of the Acadiana Cane Cutters earning All-TCL South Division honors.

Lefty reliever Hunter Meche (LSU-Alexandria) was named TCL South Pitcher of the Year after finishing the summer with a 1.09 ERA over 24.2 innings pitched. The Rayne, La. native tallied 23 strikeouts and allowed just eight walks and 16 hits.

Outfielders Trace Henry (UL-Monroe) and Cole McConnell (Louisiana Tech) as well as pitcher Chandler Best (Southern Miss) were named to the All-TCL South team. Henry ended the season with a .341 average, scoring 19 runs on 29 hits with three doubles, a triple, five RBI and eight stolen bases. McConnell, who had back-to-back Player of the Week honors to end the season, hit .337 with 17 runs on 31 hits with seven doubles, 18 RBI and four stolen bases.

Best, who started five games for Acadiana, finished the season with a 1.98 ERA and a 2-2 record over 22.2 innings pitched. Best led the league in strikeouts with 33, allowing just 10 walks and 13 hits. Best earned Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance against the Round Rock Hairy Men in the series opener at Fabacher Field on July 24.

