Forty-Three Former AZ Fall Leaguers Fill All-Star Game Rosters

July 8, 2019 - Arizona Fall League (AzFL) News Release





Phoenix, Arizona - Forty-three former Arizona Fall League (AFL) players have been selected to participate in the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Cleveland's Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9.

The Arizona Fall League now boasts 296 players who have earned roster spots in the Midsummer Classic since the AFL's inaugural season in 1992.

Twenty former Fall Leaguers made this year's American League roster, including four elected starters - 2B DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), DH Hunter Pence (Rangers), C Gary Sanchez (Yankees) and OF Mike Trout (Angels). Pence is injured and will not play.

The National League squad lists 22 ex-AFLers, including seven elected starters. They are: OF Ronald Acuña, Jr. (Braves), 3B Nolan Arenado (Rockies), SS Javier Baez (Cubs), OF Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), C Wilson Contreras (Cubs), 1B Freddie Freeman (Braves) and OF Christian Yelich (Brewers). A complete list of 2019 MLB All-Stars who played in the Arizona Fall League, including 18 first-timers, are as follows:

American League (20)

Pitchers

Aroldis Chapman, NYY, LHP (2011)

Gerrit Cole, HOU, RHP (2011)

Mike Minor, TEX, LHP (2009) + *

Charlie Morton, TB, RHP (2007) *

Ryan Pressly, HOU, RHP (2012) +

Marcus Stroman, TOR, RHP (2013) + *

Non-Pitchers

Mookie Betts, BOS, OF (2013)

Tommy La Stella, LAA, IF (2013) + *

DJ LeMahieu, NYY, IF (2011)

Francisco Lindor, CLE, SS (2014)

Brandon Lowe, TB, IF/OF (2017) + * >

James McCann, CWS, C (2012) +

Austin Meadows, TB, OF (2015) +

Whit Merrifield, KC, OF (2012) +

Hunter Pence, TEX, DH (2006) *

Gary Sanchez, NYY, C (2015)

George Springer, HOU, OF (2012)

Gleyber Torres, NYY, IF (2016 AFL MVP) + >

Mike Trout, LAA, OF (2011)

Daniel Vogelbach, SEA, 1B (2014) +

National League (23)

Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara, MIA, RHP (2017) +

Josh Hader, MIL, LHP (2015) *

Max Scherzer, WSH, RHP (2007-08)

Kirby Yates, SD, RHP (2011-12) +

Non-Pitchers

Ronald Acuña, Jr., ATL, OF (2017) +

Peter Alonso, NYM, 1B (2018) +

Nolan Arenado, COL, 3B (2011)

Javier Baez, CHC, IF (2012)

Josh Bell, PIT, 1B (2014) +

Cody Bellinger, LAD, OF (2016)

Charlie Blackmon, OF (2010)

Kris Bryant, CHC, 3B (2013)

Willson Contreras, CHC, C (2015)

Paul DeJong, STL, SS (2016) +

Freddie Freeman, ATL, 1B (2009-10)

Yasmani Grandal, MIL, C (2011)

Jeff McNeil, NYM, OF (2010) +

Mike Moustakas, MIL, 3B (2009)

Max Muncy, LAD, IF (2013) >

J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C (2012)

Anthony Rendon, WSH, 3B (2012) + *

Trevor Story, COL, IF (2014)

Christian Yelich, MIL, OF (2012)

+ First-time all-star * Injury withdrawal

> Replacement

T-Mobile Home Run Derby - Six of the original eight participants in Monday night's T-Mobile Home Run Derby - Acuña, Jr., Alonso, Bell, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (Blue Jays), Joc Pederson (Dodgers) and Yelich - are former Arizona Fall Leaguers. Yelich was replaced due to injury.

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game - Fourteen former Arizona Fall Leaguers were selected to play in yesterday's 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

The six players on the American League Futures roster were RHP J.B. Bukauskas (Astros), C Ronaldo Hernandez (Rays), RHP Nate Pearson (Blue Jays), OF Luis Robert (White Sox), C Jake Rogers (Tigers) and 1B Evan White (Mariners),

The National League Futures squad included eight former Fall Leaguers - RHP Adbert Alzolay (Cubs), IF Isan Diaz (Marlins), OF Monte Harrison (Marlins), Carter Kieboom (Nationals), OF Cristian Pache (Bravesd), RHP Sixto Sanchez (Marlins), OF Taylor Trammell (Reds) and C Daulton Varsho (D-backs).

• Discuss this story on the Arizona Fall League message board...





Arizona Fall League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.