Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Luke Little Debuts with the Cubs

Rochester, Minn. - Former Traverse City Pit Spitter Luke Little made his Major League debut for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Little is the 336th former Northwoods League player, and the first Pit Spitter to reach the Major League level.

Little, who played collegiately at San Jacinto College, played for the Pit Spitters in 2019. He was drafted by the Cubs in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

In 2019 with the Pit Spitters, Little appeared in 11 games and was 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA. He struck out 22 batters in 12.1 innings.

Little started his professional career in 2021 with the Cubs team in the Arizona Complex League. In five games he was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA. He struck out 19 in 11.0 innings and had a 1.00 WHIP.

In 2022 Little began the year with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the A Level Carolina League. After 20 games he was promoted to the South Bend Cubs of the High-A Midwest League. For the year he was a combined 1-5 with a 2.47 ERA in 24 games. He struck out an incredible 101 batters in 65.2 innings.

Prior to his call-up to the Cubs, Little had started the year in South Bend and then moved up to the Tennessee Smokies of the AA Southern League. After 23 games in Tennessee, he was sent to the Iowa Cubs of the AAA International League. Over 36 games he was 5-2 with a 2.12 ERA and a career-high 105 strikeouts in 63.2 innings. In his Major League debut against the San Francisco Giants Little entered the game in relief in the 9th inning and pitched 1.0 innings allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two.

