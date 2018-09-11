Former Paint Akin Named Pitcher of the Year in Eastern League

September 11, 2018 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Chillicothe Paints News Release





PORTLAND, Maine - Former Chillicothe Paints pitcher Keegan Akin of the Class Double-A Bowie Baysox was named 2018 Eastern League Pitcher of the Year over the weekend.

Akin compiled a record of 14-7 with 142 strikeouts and a 3.27 ERA in 25 starts. Akin led the Eastern League in wins (14), strikeouts (142), batting average against (.225) and strikeouts per nine innings (9.28).

With the Baysox, Akin gave up three earned runs or less in 20 of his 25 starts. The left-handed pitcher allowed one earned run or less in 10 starts this season and allowed no runs in five starts. Akin becomes the first Baysox pitcher to earn EL Pitcher of the Year honors since Brad Bergesen did so back in 2008.

Akin is currently rated by MLB.com as the 12th best prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The Midland, Mich., native pitched for the Paints in 2014 and put together a 2-0 record with an ERA of 2.20 in nine starts.

The lefty in 2016 was Western Michigan University's third-highest draft pick in school history and highest since 1970, going in the second round (54th overall) by the Baltimore Orioles.

Akin had an illustrious career at WMU, setting the single-season strikeout record with 133 in 2016 en route to guiding the Broncos to their first Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship. In 2016, Akin was named a Third Team All-American by Baseball America and earned ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Midwest Region team honors.

In 2016, Akin finished with an overall record of 7-4 with a 1.82 ERA in 109.0 innings of work. Akin earned First Team All-MAC honors and was named the MAC Tournament's Most Valuable Player.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from September 11, 2018

Former Paint Akin Named Pitcher of the Year in Eastern League - Chillicothe Paints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.