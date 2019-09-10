Former Madison Mallard Nico Hoerner Debuts with the Cubs

Rochester, Minn. - Former Madison Mallard Nico Hoerner, made his Major League debut for the Chicago Cubs on Monday, September 9, 2019. Hoerner is the 231st former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Hoerner, who played collegiately at Stanford, played for the Madison Mallards in 2016. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 1st round, 24th overall, of the 2018 MLB draft.

Hoerner played in 61 regular season games for the Mallards in 2016. He hit .304 with two home runs, three triples and 12 doubles. He drove in 31 runs and stole 11 bases. He went three for six in the playoffs that season and he was also chosen by MLB scouts to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase.

Hoerner began his minor league career in 2018 with the Cubs Rookie level team in the Arizona League. After three games he was promoted to the Eugene Emeralds of the Short-Season A Northwest League. He then moved up to the South Bend Cubs of the Lo-A Midwest League where an eventual injury shortened his season. Over 14 games he hit .327 with two home runs, two triples and two doubles. He stole six bases and drove in six runs.

Prior to being called up by the Cubs, Hoerner had started the season in the Arizona League and then moved to the Tennessee Smokies of the AA Southern League. For the year he was hitting .292 with three home runs, three triples and 17 doubles. He had driven in 22 runs, scored 39 times and stolen eight bases.

In his Major League debut against the San Diego Padres, Hoerner started the game at shortstop and went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBI.

