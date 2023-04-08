Former Lakeshore Chinook Jesse Scholtens Debuts with the White Sox

Rochester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Jesse Scholtens made his Major League debut for the Chicago White Sox on Friday, April 7, 2023. Scholtens is the 317th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Scholtens, who played collegiately at Wright State University, played for the Chinooks in 2015. He was drafted in the 9th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres.

In 2015 with the Chinooks, Scholtens appeared in three games and was 2-1 with a 1.06 ERA. He struck out nine batters in 17.0 innings while walking three.

Scholtens spent six seasons in the minor leagues with San Diego before being signed by Chicago prior to the 2023 season. In 154 games between the two organizations, he was 27-39 with a 4.29 ERA. He pitched in 633.1 innings and had 608 strikeouts and five saves.

Prior to his call-up to the White Sox Scholtens had appeared in one game with the Charlotte Knights of the AAA International League. In his lone start he pitched 4.0 innings allowing four runs on three hits while striking out three. In his Major League debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Scholtens entered the game in relief and pitched 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four.

