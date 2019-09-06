Former La Crosse Logger Seth Mejias-Brean Debuts with the Padres

Rochester, Minn. - Former La Crosse Logger Seth Mejias-Brean, made his Major League debut for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Mejias-Brean is the 230th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Mejias-Brean, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona, played for the La Crosse Loggers in 2010. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 8th round of the 2012 MLB draft.

Mejias-Brean played in 54 games for the Loggers during the 2010 season. He hit .239 with five doubles and 16 RBI. He also scored 29 times and stole five bases. He pitched in one game and struck out four in 2.0 innings.

Seth spent the 2012 through parts of the 2017 seasons in the Reds minor league system. He made it as high as AAA with the Louisville Bats, the Reds affiliate in the International League. Early in the 2017 season he was traded to the Mariners and ended the season with the Tacoma Rainiers of the AAA Pacific Coast League.

Following the 2018 season with the Mariners organization he elected free agency and then signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres.

Over eight minor league seasons Mejias-Brean has appeared in 914 games and has a .273 batting average. He has 70 home runs, 150 doubles and 26 triples. He has driven in 459 runs and stolen 46 bases.

Prior to being called up by the Padres, Mejias-Brean had played in 117 games with the El Paso Chihuahuas of the AAA Pacific Coast League. He was hitting .313 with 11 home runs, 18 doubles and three triples. He had driven in 66 runs and scored 69 times.

In his Major League debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Mejias-Brean entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning for former Brainerd Lakes Area Lunker Greg Garcia. He would ground out to third in his only plate appearance.

