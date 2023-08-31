Former La Crosse Logger Mason McCoy Debuts with the Blue Jays

Rochester, Minn. - Former La Crosse Logger Mason McCoy made his Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. McCoy is the 334th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

McCoy, who played collegiately at the University of Iowa, played for the Loggers in 2015 and 2016. He was drafted by the Orioles in the 6th round of the 2027 MLB Draft.

In 2015 with the Loggers, McCoy played in 71 games and hit .367 with nine home runs, 21 doubles and four triples. He drove in 43, stole 15 bases and scored 80 times. In 2016 he played in 65 games and had eight home runs, 18 doubles, three triples and a .320 batting average. He stole 24 bases and drove in 37.

McCoy started his professional career in 2017 with the Aberdeen IronBirds of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. In 53 games he hit .301 with one home run, three triples and 11 doubles. He stole four bases and drove in 29.

In 2018 he played in 124 games with the Delmarva Shorebirds of the Lo-A South Atlantic League. Over 124 games he hit .266 with four home runs, 18 doubles and 10 triples. He drove in 47, scored 66 times and stole 13 bases.

McCoy started the 2019 season with the Frederick Keys of the Hi-A Carolina League. After 27 games he was promoted to the Bowie Baysox of the AA Eastern League. Between the two clubs he played in 132 games and hit .290 with four home runs, 22 doubles and 13 steals. He drove in 48, walked 44 times and had 81 runs scored.

In 2021 he spent the entire year with the Norfolk Tides of the Triple-A East League. Across 112 games he hit .221 with nine home runs, 21 doubles and six triples. He stole 13 bases and drove in 43.

In the beginning of April in 2022 McCoy was traded to the Mariners and started the year with the Tacoma Rainiers of the AAA Pacific Coast League. In 124 games he hit .256 with a career-high 21 home runs, 23 doubles and five triples.

Prior to his call-up to the Blue Jays, McCoy had started the season in Tacoma and then was traded to Toronto in exchange for reliever Trent Thornton. He had played in 87 games in Tacoma and an additional 21 games with the Buffalo Bisons of the AAA International League. In 108 games he was hitting .226 with 12 home runs, 21 doubles and 23 stolen bases. In his Major League debut, he entered the game as a pinch hitter and went 0 for 1 at the plate and remained in the game defensively at shortstop.

