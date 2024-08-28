Former la Crosse Logger Griffin Conine Debuts with the Marlins

Rochester, Minn. - Former La Crosse Logger Griffin Conine made his Major League debut for the Miami Marlins on Monday, August 26, 2024. Conine is the 368th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Conine, who played collegiately at Duke University, played for the La Crosse Loggers in 2016. He was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2016 with the Loggers, Conine played in 58 games and hit .286 with 16 home runs, 15 doubles, and one triple. He drove in 47, stole 16 bases, and scored 43 times.

Conine began his professional career in 2018 with the Blue Jays Rookie level team in the Gulf Coast League. After two games he was sent to the Vancouver Canadians of the Short-Season A Northwest League. Across 57 games between the two clubs, he hit .243 with seven home runs, 15 doubles, and two triples. He stole five bases and drove in 33.

In 2019 Conine spent the full year with the Lansing Lugnuts of the Lo-A Midwest League. He appeared in 80 games and hit .283 with 22 home runs, two triples, and 59 runs scored. He drove in 64 and stole two bases.

Following the 2020 season, The Toronto Blue Jays sent Conine to the Miami Marlins as the player to be named later in the Jonathan Villar trade.

Conine started the 2021 season with the Beloit Snappers of the High-A Central League. After 66 games he was promoted to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the Double-A South League. He played in a combined 108 games with the two teams and hit .218 with 36 home runs, 11 doubles, and two triples. He drove in 84, scored 63 times, and had 58 walks.

In 2022 Conine spent the full season in Pensacola. He hit .215 with 24 home runs, 74 RBI, and 55 runs scored in 118 games. He also scored 55 times and had 74 walks.

Conine was again in Pensacola to start the 2023 season. After 87 games he moved on to the Jacksonvile Jumbo Shrimp of the AAA International League. He played in 23 games in Jacksonville to finish out the season. Overall, he hit .247 with 20 home runs, 72 RBI, and 60 runs scored.

Prior to his callup to the Marlins, Conine had played in 112 games in Jacksonville and was hitting .268 with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, and 68 RBI. He walked 47 times and had 59 runs scored. In his Major League Debut against the Colorado Rockies, Conine entered the game as a pinch-hitter and went 0 for 1 at the plate.

