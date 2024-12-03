Former La Crosse Logger Chris Sale Wins the 2024 NL Cy Young Award

December 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Chris Sale, a former standout for the La Crosse Loggers of the Northwoods League, has been named the 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner. This prestigious honor follows a dominant season with the Atlanta Braves, where Sale proved once again why he is one of the game's all-time greats.

Sale's 2024 season was a masterclass in pitching. The left-hander finished with an 18-3 record, 2.38 ERA, and an astounding 225 strikeouts over 177.2 innings pitched. Sale led the National League in all three categories, winning the pitching triple-crown. His 1.013 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) further underscored his dominance, as he consistently stifled opposing hitters and delivered in high-pressure situations. This is the first Cy Young Award of Sale's career, highlighting his remarkable longevity and elite talent.

Long before his MLB success, Sale began making waves in the Northwoods League with the La Crosse Loggers during the 2008 summer season. As a young left-hander, he compiled a 3.23 ERA over 53.0 innings, striking out 74 batters. His standout performance not only impressed scouts but also set the stage for his eventual ascent to professional baseball stardom.

"Chris Sale's journey from the Northwoods League to winning his first Cy Young Award is a testament to his exceptional talent and relentless work ethic," said Ryan Voz, President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "The La Crosse Loggers and the entire league are proud to have been a part of his early development. His success inspires current players chasing their own baseball dreams."

During his MLB career, Sale has amassed a stellar resume, with over 2,400 strikeouts, a career 3.04 ERA, and a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors on the mound. Known for his unrelenting precision and devastating slider, Sale has been an eight-time All-Star and played a key role in his teams' success, including helping the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.

As fans and teammates celebrate his 2024 Cy Young win, Chris Sale's legacy as one of the sport's most remarkable pitchers continues to grow.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 3, 2024

Former La Crosse Logger Chris Sale Wins the 2024 NL Cy Young Award - Northwoods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.