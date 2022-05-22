Former Eau Claire and Thunder Bay Catcher Michael Papierski Debuts with the Giants

Rochester, Minn. - Former Eau Claire Express and Thunder Bay Border Cat catcher Michael Papierski, made his Major League debut for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Papierski is the 289th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Papierski, who played collegiately at Louisiana State University, played for the Eau Claire Express in 2015 and for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in 2016. He was drafted in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Astros.

In 2015 with the Express, Papierski played in 23 games and hit .156 with three doubles, two steals and seven RBI. He had a .981 fielding percentage. In 2016 with Thunder Bay, he played in 36 games and hit .275 with two home runs, five doubles and 19 RBI. He stole a base, walked 23 times, and scored 16 runs.

Papierski began his professional career in 2017 with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. He played in 37 games and hit .198 with five home runs, five doubles and a triple. He drove in 18, scored 18 times and stole three bases.

In 2018, Papierski moved up to the Quad Cities River Bandits of the Lo-A Midwest League. In 93 games he hit .185 with five home runs, 12 doubles and 27 RBI. He stole four bases and walked 64 times. He also had a .995 fielding percentage behind the plate.

Papierski spent the 2019 season with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers of the Hi-A Carolina League. In 108 games he hit .233 with seven home runs, 11 doubles and one triple. He drove in 38, scored 58 times and walked 61 times.

In 2021 Papierski was promoted to the Sugar Land Skeeters of the AAA West League. He appeared in 103 games and hit a career-high .246 with seven home runs, two triples and 18 doubles. He walked 64 times and had 46 RBI.

Prior to his call-up to the Giants, Papierski started the season in Sugar Land and then was traded to the Giants on May 14 for Mauricio Dubon. He was sent to the Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League. Between the two clubs he was hitting .200 with a home run and 16 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Padres, he started the game at catcher and went 0 for 2 at the plate.

