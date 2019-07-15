Florida State League Names Player and Pitcher of the Week

Clearwater, Florida - Florida State League President Ken Carson today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Week in the Florida State League for the period July 8-14.

The Player of the Week in the Florida State League for the week July 8-14 is St. Lucie Mets Hansel Moreno (New York Mets). His stats for the week (.429/.500/.905, 7 G, 9-for-21, 1 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB, 2 K).

The Pitcher of the Week in the Florida State League for the week July 8-14 is Clearwater Threshers Spencer Howard (Philadelphia Phillies). His stats for the week (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 9 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K).

Congratulations to Players and Organizations.

