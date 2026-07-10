First-Year UFL Players Cash in on NFL Opportunities

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Every April, hundreds of football dreams come true during the NFL Draft. For countless others, the wait begins. Some never hear their names called. Others earn an opportunity, only to see it disappear after training camp cuts.

While many players spend months waiting for another phone call, others choose a different path. They chose to keep playing. More than 60 players made their UFL debuts during the 2026 season, and 13 first-year UFL players earned NFL contracts following the spring season.

Rather than staying in shape on their own while hoping for another opportunity, those players gained live game reps, NFL-style coaching and valuable film against professional competition. They also entered NFL training camp football-ready, something Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said makes the UFL especially valuable.

"You get to see them, they're playing in the spring so they're in shape, so they're just coming off running around, being football ready," said Campbell. "That's enticing to us, too. If you need a guy, at least you know - you've got evidence right there - versus someone who's been home for three months, they say they've been working out but you don't know. It's not football working out like these guys are."

That approach paid off. Thirteen first-year UFL players signed NFL contracts following the season: Tony Fields II (Chicago Bears), Chris Glaser (Pittsburgh Steelers), Tay Martin (Detroit Lions), Antwane Wells (Atlanta Falcons), Erik Ezukanma (Philadelphia Eagles), Major Burns (Miami Dolphins), Gottlieb Ayedze (Miami Dolphins), Jalen Moreno-Cropper (New Orleans Saints), Tarik Black (Detroit Lions), Tanner Brown (New Orleans Saints), Ian Wheeler (Buffalo Bills), Keyshawn Banks (Atlanta Falcons) and Sean Fresch (Denver Broncos).

That group included linebackers, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive backs and even a kicker, proving there wasn't a single blueprint for earning another NFL opportunity.

No two journeys looked the same. Some players were former NFL Draft picks looking to revive careers that had stalled. Others had never heard their names called on draft weekend, instead spending years bouncing between practice squads and training camp rosters. Some were one roster cut away from seeing their football careers come to an end.

But each player made the same decision: they kept playing.

Former fourth-round NFL Draft pick Erik Ezukanma and 2021 fifth-round selection Tony Fields II both turned to the UFL after their NFL careers hit roadblocks. Their success during the spring earned another opportunity to return to the league.

For others, the UFL became their first real chance to prove they belonged. Antwane Wells went undrafted in 2025 and was released during final roster cuts by the New York Giants. Rather than waiting for another opportunity, Wells immediately entered the UFL. He quickly became one of Columbus' most reliable playmakers, making an impact both at wide receiver and on special teams before earning a contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ian Wheeler faced a similar crossroads. After going undrafted in 2024, Wheeler spent time on an NFL practice squad before being released the December prior to the UFL Draft. He turned to the UFL and became one of the league's biggest stars, culminating in United Bowl MVP honors as he helped lead Louisville to a championship. His performance earned him a contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Then there's Tanner Brown. After going undrafted in 2023, Brown spent time with both the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons before finding himself without an NFL opportunity following the 2024 season. He arrived in the UFL looking for another chance and left as one of the league's most recognizable players.

Brown set a new UFL single-season field goal record and became the first kicker in professional football history to convert two field goals of 60 yards or longer in the same game. Now, he'll get another opportunity with the New Orleans Saints.

Every player arrived in the UFL with a different story. Some were trying to reclaim careers that had slipped away. Others were chasing their first real opportunity. By choosing to keep playing instead of waiting, each player earned another chance to achieve the ultimate goal.

The UFL has continued to establish itself as a proving ground for players looking to extend their careers and reach the NFL. So far, 23 players from the 2026 UFL season have signed with NFL teams, and that number continues to grow, further proving that for players willing to bet on themselves, another opportunity is never too far away.







United Football League Stories from July 10, 2026

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