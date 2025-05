First XV: WK14: 2025

May 21, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Alessandro Heaney - RFCLA

15 Tackles Made

22 Ruck Arrivals

Seven Carries Made

Hooker, Seth Smith - Houston SaberCats

Two Tries Scored

Six Tackles Tackles Made

23 Meters Made

Tighthead Prop, Maliu Niafe - RFCLA

12 Tackles Made

32 Ruck Arrivals

Five Carries Made

Left Lock, Jason Damm - RFCLA

One Tries Scored

15 Tackles Made

26 Ruck Arrivals

Right Lock, Rhyno Herbst - Seattle Seawolves

16 Tackles Made

34 Ruck Arrivals

Five Lineout Takes

Blindside Flanker, Cory Daniel - Old Glory DC

Two Tries Scored

46 Ruck Arrivals

36 Tackles Made

Openside Flanker, Matt Heaton- RFCLA

One Try Scored

18 Tackles Made

25 Ruck Arrivals

No 8., Wian Conradie - New England Free Jacks

Two Tries Scored

52 Meters Made

10 Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Nick Boyer - Seattle Seawolves

Seven Tackles Made

Three Carries Made

Four Ruck Arrivals

Fly-half, Jason Emery - Old Glory DC

11 Points Scored

18 Tackles Made

143 Meters Kicked

Left Wing, Juan-Dee Oliver - Houston SaberCats

Two Tries Scored

45 Meters Made

48 Kick in Play Meters

Inside Center, Nick Grigg - Old Glory DC

One Try Scored

43 Meters Made

12 Tackles Made

Outside Center, Matias orlando - Miami Sharks

One Try Scored

Five Carries Made

Six Ruck Arrivals

Right Wing, Marcos Young - Miami Sharks

One Try Scored

22 Meters Made

10 Tackles Made

Fullback, Duncan Matthews - Seattle Seawolves

One Try Scored

152 Meters Made

10 Carries Made







Major League Rugby Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.