Fire Frogs Home Stand Highlights

KISSIMMEE, FL: After a long seven-game road trip, your Fire Frogs return to the Pond for a six-game home stand. Florida will entertain the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Advanced-A Detroit Tigers) and the Tampa Tarpons (Advanced-A New York Yankees) for three games each. The fun begins Tuesday night!

Tuesday, April 30th vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

2 for Tuesday's: $2 sodas, 2 corn dogs for $5, 2 pulled pork sandwiches for $8

Wednesday, May 1st vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Whiskey Wednesday: $3 shots of Fireball, Redneck Riviera, or Rebel Yell

Make your favorite drink including any of these whiskey choices for $5

4 "Fire Frog legs" for $5

Thursday, May 2nd vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

BOGO Canned Beer and Icee's

Friday, May 3rd vs. Tampa Tarpons: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Our first Coqui night of the season! The players will wear specialty jerseys

Cuban sandwich with choice of beer for $10

Saturday, May 4th vs. Tampa Tarpons: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Bark in the Park! The first 40 fans who bring their best friend to the park receive a dog bowl

Sunday, May 5th vs. Tampa Tarpons: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

Cinco De Mayo! Fans can enjoy our margarita specials, including our own Fire Rita.

Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15

