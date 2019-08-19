Fire Frogs Final Home Stand Highlights

KISSIMMEE, FLA.: After a Monday off day, your Fire Frogs take the field six more times at Osceola County Stadium as the team prepares to move after the completion of the season. Don't miss your chance to see your Central Florida professional baseball team one last time and wish them best of luck in the future!

As part of the festivities, the top two teams in the FSL North Division come to town as Florida hosts the Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) for a three-game series running Tuesday-Thursday and the Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays) follow the Tarpons with a three-game set Friday-Sunday.

Tuesday, August 20th vs. Tampa Tarpons: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

2 for Tuesday's: $2 sodas, 2 corn dogs for $5, 2 pulled pork sandwiches for $8

Budweiser Select Beer special: 2 for $7 on draft

Wednesday, August 21st vs. Tampa Tarpons: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Whiskey Wednesday: $3 servings of Redneck Riviera and other specialty drinks

Make your favorite drink including available whiskey choices for $5

4 "Fire Frog legs" for $5. They taste like chicken (because they are)! Basket with fries for $8

BEER COUNTDOWN: Draft beer is $5

Thursday, August 22nd vs. Tampa Tarpons: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

BOGO slushies and canned beer

BEER COUNTDOWN: Draft beer is $4

Friday, August 23rd vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $2

Coqui night! The players will wear specialty jerseys

Cuban sandwich with choice of beer for $10

BEER COUNTDOWN: Draft beer is $3

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Saturday, August 24th vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $5

College Football Night

Fans are entered in a raffle for the chance to win tickets to a UF, USF, or UCF football game

Additional raffle tickets can be purchased to increase your chances of winning

BEER COUNTDOWN: Draft beer is $2

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Sunday, August 25th vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $5

BEER COUNTDOWN: Draft beer is $1

Bark in the Park: Bring your best friend to the park!

Fan Appreciation Weekend ends, giveaways to be announced as the week progresses

Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15

?GET YOUR TICKETS NOW: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

