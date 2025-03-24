Sports stats



CFL Canadian Football League

Final Day Recap: CFL Combine

March 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Marshall Ferguson breaks down all the action from the final day of the CFL Combine! From standout performances to key takeaways, get the inside scoop on the top prospects and how they made their mark. Who boosted their draft stock? Who left scouts talking? Find out in this daily recap!
