Final Day Recap: CFL Combine

March 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Marshall Ferguson breaks down all the action from the final day of the CFL Combine! From standout performances to key takeaways, get the inside scoop on the top prospects and how they made their mark. Who boosted their draft stock? Who left scouts talking? Find out in this daily recap!

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.