February 17 Transactions Update
February 17, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
As we come out of the weekend, there are many transactions to report. Even with the unfortunate news about Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the ten teams of Arena Football One remain committed for the 2025 season. We are excited to get on the field and continue building a league of exciting action on the field. Here is the February 17, 2025, AF1 Transactions Update.
The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.
Steven Remmenga Corpus Christi QB
Jammell Win Corpus Christi DL
Jalen Riley Washington OL/DL
David Faccone Jr. SW Kansas FB/LB
Joshua Moore SW Kansas OL
Fred Payton Corpus Christi QB
Kyle Rinsky Orlando OL
Jerry Kinney Oregon ATH
The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list and their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.
Jyaire Stevens SW Kansas DL
Larry Williams Corpus Christi OL
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.
Aaron Brown Wilkes-Barre WR
Colton Ryan Wilkes-Barre DL
Darius Doakes Wilkes-Barre DB
David Faccone Jr. Wilkes-Barre FB/LB
David Kates Wilkes-Barre WR
Ed Crouch Wilkes-Barre QB
Eli Thomas Wilkes-Barre LB
Fred Payton Wilkes-Barre QB
Ikenne Ahumibe Wilkes-Barre DL
Kyle Rinsky Wilkes-Barre OL
Mahlon Slaughter Wilkes-Barre LB
Nick Kargman Wilkes-Barre QB
Patrick McSweeney Wilkes-Barre WR
Robert Mihaly Wilkes-Barre OL
Stephen Stella Wilkes-Barre OL/DL
Terrell Ford Wilkes-Barre WR
Tim Keith Wilkes-Barre WR
The following players have been placed on the Refused to Report list as their teams open training camp.
Camauri Barney SW Kansas OL
Jake Jackson SW Kansas OL
Jamar Montgomery SW Kansas DL
Damien Crumitie SW Kansas DB
You can also follow along with the AF1 Transactions on our Transactions Log. Players will only be tracked via the log once their teams report for training camp.
