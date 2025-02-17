February 17 Transactions Update

February 17, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As we come out of the weekend, there are many transactions to report. Even with the unfortunate news about Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the ten teams of Arena Football One remain committed for the 2025 season. We are excited to get on the field and continue building a league of exciting action on the field. Here is the February 17, 2025, AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Steven Remmenga Corpus Christi QB

Jammell Win Corpus Christi DL

Jalen Riley Washington OL/DL

David Faccone Jr. SW Kansas FB/LB

Joshua Moore SW Kansas OL

Fred Payton Corpus Christi QB

Kyle Rinsky Orlando OL

Jerry Kinney Oregon ATH

The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list and their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Jyaire Stevens SW Kansas DL

Larry Williams Corpus Christi OL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.

Aaron Brown Wilkes-Barre WR

Colton Ryan Wilkes-Barre DL

Darius Doakes Wilkes-Barre DB

David Faccone Jr. Wilkes-Barre FB/LB

David Kates Wilkes-Barre WR

Ed Crouch Wilkes-Barre QB

Eli Thomas Wilkes-Barre LB

Fred Payton Wilkes-Barre QB

Ikenne Ahumibe Wilkes-Barre DL

Kyle Rinsky Wilkes-Barre OL

Mahlon Slaughter Wilkes-Barre LB

Nick Kargman Wilkes-Barre QB

Patrick McSweeney Wilkes-Barre WR

Robert Mihaly Wilkes-Barre OL

Stephen Stella Wilkes-Barre OL/DL

Terrell Ford Wilkes-Barre WR

Tim Keith Wilkes-Barre WR

The following players have been placed on the Refused to Report list as their teams open training camp.

Camauri Barney SW Kansas OL

Jake Jackson SW Kansas OL

Jamar Montgomery SW Kansas DL

Damien Crumitie SW Kansas DB

You can also follow along with the AF1 Transactions on our Transactions Log. Players will only be tracked via the log once their teams report for training camp.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.