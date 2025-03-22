FC Tulsa vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

Sports stats



Former USL League One standout Pedro Dolabella scored his first goal in the USL Championship to lift North Carolina FC a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field, handing the hosts their first loss of the season.

