FACEOFF BATTLE: TD Ierlan Highlights

June 16, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
California Redwoods FOGO TD Ierlan had a DOMINANT faceoff performance, going 67.7% against the 4X Faceoff Athlete of the Year, Trevor Baptiste.
