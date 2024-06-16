FACEOFF BATTLE: TD Ierlan Highlights

June 16, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

California Redwoods YouTube Video







California Redwoods FOGO TD Ierlan had a DOMINANT faceoff performance, going 67.7% against the 4X Faceoff Athlete of the Year, Trevor Baptiste.

