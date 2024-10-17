Everything You Need to Know for the Outcome, Presented by TonyBet

October 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







It all comes down to this, matchweek 28

Kristian Jack has everything you need to know for The Outcome, presented by TonyBet, as we get set for two races for playoff positioning, and the conclusion of a tight battle for the Golden Boot Ã¢Å¡"Ã¯Â¸Â

Watch the final four #CanPL regular season matches of the year on Saturday for free on the OneSoccer YouTube channel, with all of them kicking off at 4 p.m. ET, or get your tickets at canpl.ca/tickets

