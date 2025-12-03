Every Sunday Night Rugby Matchup for 2026 Revealed

Major League Rugby and ESPN will launch Sunday Night Rugby for the 2026 season, bringing an elevated broadcast to showcase rugby to a national audience.

Sunday Night Rugby will combine in-studio analysis with an elevated production value to provide a top-tier experience for die-hard and casual fans alike. The broadcast will stream on ESPN+, featuring a pregame show similar to popular programs like Monday Night Countdown or Inside The NBA, which will set up the night's match before the broadcast crew takes over.

After the conclusion of the match, a post-match show will wrap up the evening and weekend of rugby, providing analysis from some of the game's top panelists.

"Sunday Night Rugby has long been both a personal and collective goal for us at MLR, a chance to deliver a fan-focused show that elevates our games and continues to raise our broadcast standards," said Will Hooley, who will host the pre-match and post-match portions of the programming. "I'm incredibly excited to help bring this vision to life as a host, giving audiences a closer connection to the action through analysis, storytelling, and content designed for both rugby fans and newcomers."

The 2026 Sunday Night Rugby broadcast schedule includes nine regular-season matches and one semifinal match during the 2026 MLR Playoffs. The Sunday Night Rugby slate kicks off in Week 3. Specific Sunday Night Rugby times and dates will be announced alongside the release of the Official 2026 MLR schedule.

Sunday Night Rugby will position MLR alongside other major U.S. sport properties as consistent appointment viewing, and a select number of Sunday Night Rugby broadcasts will be aired on ESPN2. While the complete roster of broadcast talent for pre- and post-game shows will be announced at a later date, Hooley will serve in a major capacity during the broadcasts.

"I've always aspired to be involved in sports broadcasting during and after my professional rugby career, and this opportunity means a great deal to me," Hooley said. "Helping grow the sport and enhance our production quality is something I take very seriously, and there's no better platform to do that than by creating a consistent, high-quality show on a globally recognized outlet like ESPN."

The complete list of Sunday Night Rugby matchups includes:

California Legion at Chicago Hounds

Seattle Seawolves at California Legion

California Legion at Old Glory DC

Old Glory DC at Chicago Hounds

Anthem Rugby Carolina at Chicago Hounds

New England Free Jacks at Old Glory DC

Old Glory DC at California Legion

New England Free Jacks at Seattle Seawolves

California Legion at Seattle Seawolves

MLR Playoffs Semifinal Match (TBD)







