Episode 22: Buffalo Bandits Star Ian MacKay + Quarterfinals Recap
April 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Ian Mackay from the Buffalo Bandits joins the show to discuss his evolving role and the team's preparation for the semifinals; Maki and Coop recap the quarterfinals.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
