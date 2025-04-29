Episode 22: Buffalo Bandits Star Ian MacKay + Quarterfinals Recap

April 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Ian Mackay from the Buffalo Bandits joins the show to discuss his evolving role and the team's preparation for the semifinals; Maki and Coop recap the quarterfinals.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.