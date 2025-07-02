End of Season Transactions Update
July 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the End of Season Arena Football One Transactions Update. These players were released during the roster dead period, when released players were not published.
John Williams Albany OL
Anthony Merriman Billings DB
Mike Field Oregon DL
