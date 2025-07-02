End of Season Transactions Update

July 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the End of Season Arena Football One Transactions Update. These players were released during the roster dead period, when released players were not published.

John Williams Albany OL

Anthony Merriman Billings DB

Mike Field Oregon DL







Arena Football One Stories from July 2, 2025

End of Season Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.