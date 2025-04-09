Sports stats



MASL Empire Strykers

Empire Strykers vs. San Diego Sockers - MASL Quarterfinals - 4.4.25

April 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Empire Strykers YouTube Video


It's a SoCal Showdown: Playoff Edition as the #7 Empire Strykers take on the #2 San Diego Sockers in the second quarterfinal of the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs, presented by Verizon

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA

Check out the Empire Strykers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central