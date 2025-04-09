Empire Strykers vs. San Diego Sockers - MASL Quarterfinals - 4.4.25

April 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







It's a SoCal Showdown: Playoff Edition as the #7 Empire Strykers take on the #2 San Diego Sockers in the second quarterfinal of the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs, presented by Verizon

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.