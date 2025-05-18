ECHL Transactions - May 18
May 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 18, 2025:
Florida:
Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve
Add Carson Gicewicz, F activated from reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve
