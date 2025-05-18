ECHL Transactions - May 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 18, 2025:

Florida:

Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

Add Carson Gicewicz, F activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve







